iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,440 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $31,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,760 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.