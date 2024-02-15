Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 177,164 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,406,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,437,000 after purchasing an additional 668,694 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

