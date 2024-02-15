IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA updated its FY24 guidance to $10.95-11.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.950-11.250 EPS.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.29 and its 200-day moving average is $211.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

