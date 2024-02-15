InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

