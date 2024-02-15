Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.39.

INVH traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $32.56. 1,364,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 141.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

