Investors Purchase Large Volume of CleanSpark Call Options (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 153,654 call options on the company. This is an increase of 372% compared to the typical volume of 32,531 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CleanSpark by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in CleanSpark by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.