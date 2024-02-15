InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.660-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,150.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

