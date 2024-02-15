InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.660-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IVT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,150.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on InvenTrust Properties
Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.