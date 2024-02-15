Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.39 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $13.93 or 0.00026670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $6.39 billion and $177.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00080272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,622,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,504,883 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

