International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 million, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Tower Hill Mines

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

