Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $136.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $233,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $15,249,356. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

