Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NTLA opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

