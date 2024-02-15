Insteel Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Insteel Industries to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IIIN opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $686.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business's revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insteel Industries will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,580,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after buying an additional 58,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

