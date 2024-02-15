InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,422.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSPR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in InspireMD in the second quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

