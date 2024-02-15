Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INSM. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $68,247.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 52.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 215,093 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

