Insider Selling: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $992,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 589,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,499,109.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

