Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Sells 6,901 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 6,901 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $14,354.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 955,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,305.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Adam Storm sold 100 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $26,454.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Adam Storm sold 3,802 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $7,642.02.

On Monday, November 20th, Adam Storm sold 10,282 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $16,965.30.

Shares of PET stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

