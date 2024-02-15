Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Sells 6,950 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $14,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,608.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 31st, Garrett Smallwood sold 12 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $24.12.

On Monday, January 29th, Garrett Smallwood sold 200 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $400.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,848 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $5,724.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 14,599 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $24,088.35.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of PET stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wag! Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.