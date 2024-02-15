Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) VP Sells $247,577.48 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Standex International stock opened at $161.34 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXI. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

