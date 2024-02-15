Insider Selling: Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Sells 4,234 Shares of Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

