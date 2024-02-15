Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,970.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 665 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $11,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

