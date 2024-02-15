Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CEO Sells $1,072,785.78 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,562,000 after buying an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 806,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,171,000 after purchasing an additional 141,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

