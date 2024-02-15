Insider Selling: HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Insider Sells $173,143.21 in Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The company has a market cap of $726.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLVX. HC Wainwright began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 22.2% in the third quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 328.5% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

