Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of DECK opened at $848.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $732.62 and a 200-day moving average of $619.18. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $903.70.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.77.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
