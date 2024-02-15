Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases 19 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £146.49 ($185.01).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Nick Roberts acquired 19 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($190.77).

Travis Perkins Stock Down 0.1 %

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 755.20 ($9.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 798.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 799.52. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,046 ($13.21). The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

