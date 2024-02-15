Insider Buying: Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Director Buys C$25,569.96 in Stock

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) Director Edward Rogers purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,569.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at C$25,569.96.
Edward Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Edward Rogers acquired 400 shares of Rogers Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.01 per share, with a total value of C$24,405.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
