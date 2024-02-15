Insider Buying: NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Insider Buys £256 in Stock

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) insider Pawan Dhir bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £256 ($323.31).

Shares of LON:NBPE opened at GBX 1,576 ($19.90) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,634.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,598.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. NB Private Equity Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 1,380 ($17.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,740 ($21.98). The company has a market cap of £728.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,347.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,324.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

