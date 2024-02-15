Insider Buying: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Acquires C$14,750.00 in Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs bought 590,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$14,750.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Patrick Triggs acquired 1,200,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Patrick Triggs acquired 730,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HPY opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

