Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 1,949,841.18 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 122,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.97 per share, with a total value of 1,949,841.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,064,803 shares in the company, valued at 304,464,903.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.08 per share, with a total value of 1,340,428.80.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.81 per share, for a total transaction of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.56 per share, with a total value of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.60 per share, for a total transaction of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.50 per share, with a total value of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.41 per share, for a total transaction of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.26 per share, with a total value of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.06 per share, with a total value of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 622,282.88.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 15.71 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.69.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,217,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 259,464 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

