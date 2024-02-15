Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Inpixon Price Performance

INPX opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Inpixon has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 258.48% and a negative return on equity of 462.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Inpixon

About Inpixon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inpixon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Inpixon by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

