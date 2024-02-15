Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Chairman Ernest Scott Santi Sells 45,676 Shares

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $11,698,537.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,606,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ernest Scott Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $254.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.16 and its 200-day moving average is $244.14.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 845,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,243 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,577,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.