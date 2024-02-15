IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.00

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 5570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

IDT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $887.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $301.21 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $100,592.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,913. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in IDT during the second quarter worth about $9,367,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,125,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IDT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,377,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

