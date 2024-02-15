Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 309,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

HY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of HY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.79. 5,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,584. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

