Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO C. Mark Hussey Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C. Mark Hussey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00.

On Monday, December 11th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.52 and a twelve month high of $113.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on HURN

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $481,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.