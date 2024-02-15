HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $715.00 at Wolfe Research

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $660.00 to $715.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.52.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity

HUBS stock traded down $20.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $609.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,204. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of -168.74 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $575.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.55.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.