HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $656.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $656.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.74.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $17.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $612.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $356.07 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.01 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.55.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,236,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

