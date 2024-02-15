Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.12

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.
Huabao International Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
