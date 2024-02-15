HSBC Begins Coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

