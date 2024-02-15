HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMST. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Shares of HMST stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $28.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $247.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.