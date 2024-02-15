HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMST. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.
HomeStreet Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.
