Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires Shares of 16,649 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,346,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,176. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
