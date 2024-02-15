Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.71.
Several brokerages recently commented on HES. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess
Hess Stock Performance
Shares of HES opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hess Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.
About Hess
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.
