Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hess Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hess by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after buying an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after buying an additional 438,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,091,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

