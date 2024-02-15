Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.33.

Get Hershey alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $191.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.