Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HP opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.