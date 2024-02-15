Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,135,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,476,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,501,000 after purchasing an additional 865,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

