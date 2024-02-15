Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Stock Up 4.2 %

Lumentum stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.