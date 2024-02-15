Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE OWL opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

