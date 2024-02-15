Head-To-Head Review: OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% National Research 19.33% 40.74% 22.18%

Volatility & Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OneMedNet and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and National Research’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.83 million 15.76 $340,000.00 ($0.19) -4.72 National Research $151.57 million 6.46 $31.80 million $1.16 34.35

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Research beats OneMedNet on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, care transition, and improvement tools. Further, the company provides reputation solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization and ensure that timely and relevant content informs consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

