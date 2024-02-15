HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 891,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 413.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

