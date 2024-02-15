Haywood Securities Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 37.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 40.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,024,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 206,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

