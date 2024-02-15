Haywood Securities Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.