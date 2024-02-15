Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on May 15th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Hasbro has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Hasbro Stock Up 4.1 %

HAS stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

