Harbor Diversified (HRBR) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Harbor Diversified to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s peers have a beta of 2.35, meaning that their average stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 0.58% -5.73% 2.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.33 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.24 billion -$77.15 million 2.47

Harbor Diversified’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Harbor Diversified and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 709 2176 3298 189 2.47

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Harbor Diversified’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Harbor Diversified peers beat Harbor Diversified on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

